Optim Medical Center – Screven was presented the Patient Safety and Quality Award at the Georgia Hospital Association Patient Safety and Quality Summit held earlier this month in Lake Oconee. According to a release from Optim, the Sylvania hospital was recognized for its project “The Chest Pain Train: Improving Compliance for Door-to-Electrocardiogram Times in the Emergency Room of a Critical Access Hospital,” which improved care of cardiac patients.
Optim Medical Center–Screven earns safety award
