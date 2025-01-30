By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Optim Medical Center–Screven earns safety award
Left to right, Lora Duncan, CNO, Optim Health System, Drucilla McBride, QAPI and IPC Coordinator, Optim Medical Center-Screven, Tabitha Simmons, Patient Access Manager, Optim Medical Center-Screven, Heather Thompson, Emergency Department Supervisor, Optim Medical Center-Screven, Jodi Brantley, Director of Financial Services, Optim Medical Center-Screven and Lagina Evans, CEO, Optim Medical Center-Screven. (SPECIAL)
Optim Medical Center – Screven was presented the Patient Safety and Quality Award at the Georgia Hospital Association Patient Safety and Quality Summit held earlier this month in Lake Oconee. According to a release from Optim, the Sylvania hospital was recognized for its project “The Chest Pain Train: Improving Compliance for Door-to-Electrocardiogram Times in the Emergency Room of a Critical Access Hospital,” which improved care of cardiac patients.
