Optim to mark Screven hospital's 70th anniversary

Optim Medical Center-Screven will mark its 70th anniversary delivering care to the residents in and around Screven County on Thursday.

“We are excited to celebrate all the patients and families who have trusted their health and well-being to us over the past 70 years,” said Optim Medical Center-Screven CEO, Lagina Evans. “We would also like to recognize all the medical staff, employees, and partners who have served the community by providing exceptional, patient-centered, compassionate care since 1951.”

The original Screven County Hospital was a 32-bed facility constructed in 1951 under the Hill-Burton Act, formally known as the Hospital Survey and Construction Act.

Over the years the hospital has had several expansions and renovations, as well as ownership changes, but Evans said one thing has remained constant – its commitment to compassionate, patient-centered, high-quality care.

Today, Optim Medical Center-Screven offers a wide range of services locally that are designed to give the citizens of Screven County and the surrounding area access in their own community to many of the health care services and physicians found in larger hospitals.

“The commitment to our community has never been stronger and I could not be prouder of our incredible team,” Evans said. “Part of that team includes 10 employees that range in years of service from 21 to 46.”