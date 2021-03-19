Only six new cases in Bulloch, but two deaths reported

Bulloch County recorded only six new cases of COVID-19 the past two days, but two more local residents died due to the virus.

Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn said three new cases were reported each day on Thursday and Friday and there have been a total of 81 new cases confirmed since Feb. 27 – the fewest cases over a three-week period since last June.

The two deaths reported Thursday were the 55th and 56th people to die due to COVID and each victim was 70 years old. The man who did presented with no previous comorbidities, while the woman did have previous health conditions.

Also, for the seventh day in a row, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported Bulloch stayed below 100 COVID cases per 100,000 population, which is one of the first goals in getting the virus under control in a geographic area. On Friday, that number was down to 53 cases per 100,000.

Wynn said the state health department said Bulloch remains below the 5% daily positivity rate of new COVID tests on Friday – another key data point in gaining control of the virus. Bulloch is now at 3.6%.

Local/state COVID cases

Wynn said Bulloch now has a total of 5,128 confirmed cases since the pandemic began in March 2020. The COVID cases have resulted in 56 confirmed deaths and 207 local residents being hospitalized since the pandemic began in March.

Also, the state Department of Health has reported 43 non-confirmed deaths, which represent Bulloch citizens who received a positive antigen/ rapid test for COVID-19, developed COVID-19 symptoms and then died.

Across the state, there were 1,304 new cases on Friday and 1,281 on Thursday. The state's total number of confirmed cases is now up to 841,084.

The state reported 42 deaths on Friday and 57 on Thursday. Georgia’s death toll now stands at 16,095 since March 2020.

Vaccinations

In Bulloch County, vaccine providers, as of Friday afternoon, had administered 22,659 local vaccines, including 8,668 second doses.

Through Friday afternoon, 3,044,905 vaccinations have been administered in Georgia — a total that includes 1,109,572 second doses, according to the Department of Public Health.

Bulloch residents are urged to contact private providers such as East Georgia Regional Medical Center and local pharmacies directly to see if a vaccine appointment is available. Vaccines also are available at Walgreen’s, CVS and Walmart.

The only way to schedule an appointment at the Bulloch Health Department is to call (855) 473-4374. Officials asked callers to be patient while on hold to make an appointment.

If an appointment is not available at the Altman St. office in Statesboro, they can schedule an appointment at any of the health departments in the area through the same appointment number.

Hospitalizations

Wynn said East Georgia Regional Medical Center staff on Friday were caring for eight COVID patients, with two patients on ventilators.

National case numbers

According to statistics from the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, as of Friday afternoon, 539,966 Americans had died from coronavirus. Also, Johns Hopkins reported the U.S. has had 29,682,605 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

Bulloch Schools

The Bulloch County Schools system reported two new cases so far this week, and a total of 610 COVID cases since classes started on Aug. 17. After recording 309 cases between Jan. 3 and Feb. 13, the school system has had only 48 total new cases since Feb. 13.

Local colleges

Georgia Southern had 19 total cases reported March 8-14 – 15 self-reported and four university- confirmed cases. GS reported 21 total cases for the week of Feb. 22–28.

University students are on Spring Break this week.

East Georgia State College reported no new cases across its three campuses since March 9. The college has had a total of 154 cases across its three campuses since Aug. 17.

Ogeechee Technical College reported one new case on the Statesboro campus for the week of March 8–14.

Ogeechee Tech has had a total of 70 cases across its campuses since Aug. 17.