Only 3 new cases reported in Bulloch Tuesday

Bulloch County continued to see a significant decline in new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with three cases reported, a day after two were reported on Monday, said Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn.

The last time Bulloch saw no daily cases was June 3.

With three new cases Tuesday, Wynn said Bulloch has now recorded 2,885 COVID cases, which have resulted in 28 deaths and 132 local residents being hospitalized since the pandemic began in March.

Wynn said East Georgia Regional Medical Center staff were caring for 23 patients Tuesday, down from 27 patients on Monday. Four patients are on ventilators.

Bulloch EMS has transported a total of 125 people with probable COVID-19 and 133 with confirmed cases, he said.

After recording two consecutive days of fewer than 1,000 new cases for the first time since June17–18 on Sunday and Monday, Georgia had 1,081 cases reported Tuesday. The state’s total number of confirmed cases is now 316,306. Georgia reported 34 deaths Tuesday, raising the death toll to 6,994.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 205,547Americans had died from coronavirus, and the U.S. had recorded 7,168,048 confirmed cases, according to statistics from the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Bulloch County Schools

In its daily report, Bulloch County Schools reported one new case Tuesday, raising the total number of cases confirmed since school began on Aug. 17 to 93.

Also, BCS reported 280 students and employees were under quarantine as of Tuesday. The school system had reported 282 were under quarantine on Monday.

Local colleges

The positive downward trend of coronavirus cases also continued at Georgia Southern as COVID-19 cases declined for the fourth consecutive week. For the week of Sept. 21–27, the university reported 19 total cases — 16 self-reported and three university-confirmed. Fifteen of the cases were on the Statesboro campus. That was down from 54 cases the previous week.

Georgia Southern’s next update will be Oct. 5.

East Georgia State College has recorded no new, self-reported cases of COVID-19 on the Statesboro campus since Sept. 14. The college reported two news cases on its Swainsboro campus Tuesday and has had a total of 75 cases across its three campuses since Aug. 17.

Ogeechee Technical College had one reported COVID case on its Bulloch County campus, the week of Sept. 21–27. OTC will report again next on Oct. 5.

Testing sites

The Bulloch County Health Department, 1 W. Altman St. in Statesboro, continues to serve as a COVID-19 testing site, or specimen point of collection. It operates 8 a.m. till noon Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. To schedule a free test, call (855) 473-4374 or visit www.sehdph.org/covid-19, where a test can be scheduled online.

Additional free COVID-19 testing continues Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Luetta Moore Park, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.