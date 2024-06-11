One dead after Monday evening shooting on Oakfield Drive

At around 7:20 p.m. Monday, Bulloch County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to an Oakfield Drive residence after an apparent shooting that resulted in the death of an approximately 57-year-old male.

According to the BCSO, Tony Connely, a 1985 Screven County High School graduate, was shot multiple times by his son, Brandon Connely, 24, who is from Statesboro. Tony Connely died from his wounds, and Brandon Connely is currently in custody.

The victim's wife had run to a neighbor's house, frantically screaming that her husband was shot, and the neighbor called 911, bringing authorities to the scene.

According to BSCO records, Brandon Connely had been arrested in March 2018 for battery (family violence, first degree), when he was 17. He was arrested again in November 2021, at age 21, charged with simple battery against a person who is 65 years of age or older or is pregnant (misdemeanor).

More details will be shared on statesboroherald.com as they become available.