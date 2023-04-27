One Boro to host second-ever Longest Table meal Saturday

The city-sponsored One Boro Commission is inviting the public to take part in Statesboro's second-ever "The Longest Table" event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, with a communal meal to be served on tables lined up outside the Georgia Southern University City Campus at 58 East Main Street downtown.



"Come out for an afternoon of fellowship, food and celebration of all that makes Statesboro a beautifully diverse and welcoming community," the city's announcement states.

The meal is free, but organizers will be accepting donations of nonperishable food items for the Statesboro Food Bank.

Originally called the Statesboro Commission on Diversity and Inclusion, One Boro, with members appointed by the mayor and City Council, serves as an advisory arm of the city government and advocates for inclusiveness and community.

The one previous Statesboro Longest Table event was held in October 2019, before the COVID pandemic. More than 200 local people, of various ethnicities and ranging in age from childhood to beyond retirement, took part in the meal, at folding tables lined up in the wide, brick-paved alley beside City Campus.