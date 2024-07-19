Ogeechee Technical College names new VP of Student Affairs

Ogeechee Technical College announced Thursday the appointment of Christy Rikard to vice president of Student Affairs.

Rikard brings 17 years of experience and “a strong commitment to student success to her new role,” a release from OTC stated.

"I am thrilled to take on the role of vice president of Student Affairs at OTC," Rikard said. "It is inspiring to see students start their educational journeys and later achieve their dreams. I am honored to continue contributing to the success of our students and the future of our local workforce."

College President Lori Durden expressed her confidence in Rikard's appointment: "Christy Rikard has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep commitment to our students and community. Her extensive experience and dedication make her the perfect fit for this role. We are excited to see the positive impact she will continue to have on our college."

Rikard's career in higher education began at Georgia Southern University, where she earned both her Bachelor of Science in Communication Studies and a Master of Education in Higher Education Administration. During her time at Georgia Southern, she held several positions in the Office of Admissions, culminating in her role as Interim Director of Admissions.

Rikard joined Ogeechee Techn in 2019 as the assistant vice president for Student Affairs. In her capacity as vice president, she has served as Dean of Students and Title IX Coordinator, overseeing critical functional areas including Admissions, Registrar, Financial Aid, Student Support Services, Student Activities and Campus Safety.

Rikard's contributions extend beyond administrative roles, according to the release. She has participated in numerous professional organizations and has presented at various conferences on topics ranging from customer service in higher education to strategic enrollment management.

Rikard has been a member of the Boys & Girls Club of Bulloch County Board of Directors, the Regional Education Collaborative and the Career Workforce Planning Steering Committee.

Among her recent accomplishments, Rikard was named a member of the Statesboro Herald’s 2022 top "20 Under 40" class and was a finalist for Ogeechee Technical College's Diamond Award and Leadership Award. She graduated from Leadership Bulloch in 2023 and Rikards is a current member of the Technical College System of Georgia’s 2024 Senior Leadership Academy class.

Rikard has lived in Statesboro since 2003 and she has two daughters, Carolina and Chloe, with husband Weston.



