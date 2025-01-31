Ogeechee Technical College honors its top faculty and staff at awards gala

Five Ogeechee Technical College employees were honored recently at the college’s Faculty and Staff Meeting and Awards Ceremony.

Hosted by OTC President Lori Durden Jan. 21 in the Joseph E. Kennedy Auditorium, the annual ceremony brought together college faculty and staff to celebrate achievements during the past year. The individuals were recognized by their peers for their outstanding contributions to the college’s mission, according to a release from OTC.





Leadership Award: Michael Twisdale, Business Technology Instructor, Faculty Advisor to FBLA Collegiate

“The Leadership Award recognizes and honors an exceptional employee who has shown leadership in contributing to the mission and success of Ogeechee Technical College.”

The following nomination comment was submitted in support of Twisdale:

“He fosters a collaborative environment where students feel empowered to develop their leadership skills and pursue their professional goals. In addition to his mentoring efforts, he has been instrumental in promoting community service initiatives that engage our members and strengthen our ties with the local community.”





Support Staff of the Year: Patricia Newton, Student Affairs Assistant – Financial Aid

“The Support Staff of the Year Award recognizes and honors an outstanding employee who has made significant contributions to the mission and success of Ogeechee Technical College and brings attention to the importance of support personnel.”

The following nomination comment was submitted in support of Newton:

“She is dependable, hard-working, and always willing to do any task assigned. She requires little to no supervision and only needs to be told one time how to do something and we can count on it being done correctly from then on.”





Diamond Award: Hal McCool, Director for Business & Industry Training

“The Diamond Award recognizes and honors an exceptional employee who goes the extra mile and exemplifies excellence in such things as customer service, innovation, improved efficiency, a positive attitude, teamwork, community service and exemplary service to the College.”

The following nomination comment was submitted in support of McCool:

“The level of customer service and teamwork he demonstrates is exemplary. Regardless of the task, or who needs help, he is the first person to volunteer, and always with the best attitude. He truly cares about others, putting their needs above his own.”





Adjunct/Non-Credit Instructor of the Year: Haley Hendrix, Nursing

“The Adjunct/Non-Credit Instructor of the Year Award honors an outstanding part-time instructor who makes significant contributions to the College through teaching, service and leadership in their fields.”

The following nomination comment was submitted in support of Haley:

“Not only was she knowledgeable inside of the classroom, but she also displays compassion and care for her students outside of the classroom. She comes to clinical positive and upbeat, making me eager to learn. I want to thank her for helping me through such a tough semester and being a role model for the future nursing graduates at Ogeechee Technical College.”





Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year: Quincy Jackson, Commercial Truck Driving Instructor

“The Rick Perkins Award for Excellence in Technical Instruction honors technical education’s most outstanding instructors. The award has been an ongoing statewide event since 1991 and is designed to recognize technical college instructors who make significant contributions to technical education through innovation and leadership in their fields.”

The following nomination comment was submitted in support of Jackson:

“His energy in the classroom is contagious, and he brings real-world experience that prepares students for the road ahead. His hands-on approach helps students feel confident and ready to take on any challenge. He is a true delight to be around. His infectious smile brightens any room, and it’s impossible not to smile in his presence.”



