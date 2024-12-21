Ogeechee Tech holds 'Pinnings' for Nursing, Paramedicine students

Ogeechee Technical College celebrated the accomplishments of 23 Practical Nursing students in a time-honored pinning ceremony held Dec. 10 in the Joseph E. Kennedy Auditorium.

The ceremony symbolizes the students’ transition from academic training to clinical practice.

“This pinning ceremony is a testament to the hard work, resilience, and passion of our Practical Nursing students,” said Angel Shuman, Nursing program director. “We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments and confident they will make a profound impact in the communities they serve.”

The ceremony was opened with welcome remarks by Dr. Anthony Berrios, VP for Academic Affairs and the evenings keynote speaker was class of 2024 graduate Charmel Booker.

“This isn’t just a job, it’s a calling,” Booker shared with her classmates. “Nursing school may push us to our limits, but it also shapes us into compassionate, knowledgeable, and resilient professionals. We are learning how to heal and how to care, and nothing compares to that.”

Instructors Felicia Barefoot, Renea Durrence, and Haley Hendrix presented the students with their pins and the ceremony was closed by the lighting of candles and reciting of the Nightingale Pledge.





Practical Nursing Pin Recipients:

Nicole Bacon

Deja Beasley

Charmel Booker

Kiera Calhoun

Lexxus Campbell

Aisheyonna Davis

Syreeta Garner

Jasmine Harden

Natori Heard

Monika Hendrix

De’Quavia Huntley

Samaria Jenkins

Gloria Jones

Adina Mingle

Wendy Brooke Mobley

Chrystan Montgomery

Uniqua Mosley

Maggie Roberson

Christina See

Cassidy Skarhus

Ashley Strong

Gift Udoro Bugna

Samantha Walker

Ogeechee Technical College’s Practical Nursing program is designed to provide students with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in the healthcare field. Graduates are prepared to take the National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nurses (NCLEX-PN) and pursue rewarding careers in various healthcare settings.





Paramedicine Technology program Pinning

29 students in the Ogeechee Technical College Paramedicine Technology program received their pins in an annual pinning ceremony held Dec. 9 in the Joseph E. Kennedy Auditorium.

During the ceremony, instructors Chris Page, Catherine Martin, and Laura Coleman presented the students with their pins signifying the completion of their education and official initiation into the profession.

"Our Paramedicine Technology program equips students with the knowledge, skills, and dedication needed to excel in emergency medical services,” said Paramedicine Technology program director, Chris Page. “These graduates have demonstrated exceptional perseverance and a deep commitment to serving their communities. They are not just entering the workforce—they are becoming the lifeline for those in critical moments of need."

The Class of 2024 consisted of six Paramedic graduates, 10 Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (AEMT) graduates, and 13 Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) graduates.





Paramedic Graduates

Brodie Bowen

John Bragg

Caleb Calderon

Kaitlin Hankinson

Ruby Martinez

Shatina Palmer





Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (AEMT) Graduates

Courtney Boswell

Conner Gordon

Jzamere Hills

Mackenzie Kersey

Kathlyene McDowell

Jaime Proctor

Shana Rock

Katherine Thigpen

Allie Williams

Amanda Zoll





Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Graduates

Elaina Beckum

Alyssa Conaway

Bailey Connelly

Jaquez Lee

Mason McNeely

Karla McNeese

Victoria Miller

Senia Moore

Kiley Pless

Walker Reynolds

Shelbi Shelar

Lataznia Washington

Nikayla Williams