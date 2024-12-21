Ogeechee Tech holds 'Pinnings' for Nursing, Paramedicine students

Ogeechee Technical College celebrated the accomplishments of 23 Practical Nursing students in a time-honored pinning ceremony held Dec. 10 in the Joseph E. Kennedy Auditorium.
The ceremony symbolizes the students’ transition from academic training to clinical practice.
“This pinning ceremony is a testament to the hard work, resilience, and passion of our Practical Nursing students,” said Angel Shuman, Nursing program director. “We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments and confident they will make a profound impact in the communities they serve.”
The ceremony was opened with welcome remarks by Dr. Anthony Berrios, VP for Academic Affairs and the evenings keynote speaker was class of 2024 graduate Charmel Booker.
“This isn’t just a job, it’s a calling,” Booker shared with her classmates. “Nursing school may push us to our limits, but it also shapes us into compassionate, knowledgeable, and resilient professionals. We are learning how to heal and how to care, and nothing compares to that.”
Instructors Felicia Barefoot, Renea Durrence, and Haley Hendrix presented the students with their pins and the ceremony was closed by the lighting of candles and reciting of the Nightingale Pledge.
Practical Nursing Pin Recipients:
Nicole Bacon
Deja Beasley
Charmel Booker
Kiera Calhoun
Lexxus Campbell
Aisheyonna Davis
Syreeta Garner
Jasmine Harden
Natori Heard
Monika Hendrix
De’Quavia Huntley
Samaria Jenkins
Gloria Jones
Adina Mingle
Wendy Brooke Mobley
Chrystan Montgomery
Uniqua Mosley
Maggie Roberson
Christina See
Cassidy Skarhus
Ashley Strong
Gift Udoro Bugna
Samantha Walker
Ogeechee Technical College’s Practical Nursing program is designed to provide students with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in the healthcare field. Graduates are prepared to take the National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nurses (NCLEX-PN) and pursue rewarding careers in various healthcare settings.
Paramedicine Technology program Pinning
29 students in the Ogeechee Technical College Paramedicine Technology program received their pins in an annual pinning ceremony held Dec. 9 in the Joseph E. Kennedy Auditorium.
During the ceremony, instructors Chris Page, Catherine Martin, and Laura Coleman presented the students with their pins signifying the completion of their education and official initiation into the profession.
"Our Paramedicine Technology program equips students with the knowledge, skills, and dedication needed to excel in emergency medical services,” said Paramedicine Technology program director, Chris Page. “These graduates have demonstrated exceptional perseverance and a deep commitment to serving their communities. They are not just entering the workforce—they are becoming the lifeline for those in critical moments of need."
The Class of 2024 consisted of six Paramedic graduates, 10 Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (AEMT) graduates, and 13 Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) graduates.
Paramedic Graduates
Brodie Bowen
John Bragg
Caleb Calderon
Kaitlin Hankinson
Ruby Martinez
Shatina Palmer
Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (AEMT) Graduates
Courtney Boswell
Conner Gordon
Jzamere Hills
Mackenzie Kersey
Kathlyene McDowell
Jaime Proctor
Shana Rock
Katherine Thigpen
Allie Williams
Amanda Zoll
Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Graduates
Elaina Beckum
Alyssa Conaway
Bailey Connelly
Jaquez Lee
Mason McNeely
Karla McNeese
Victoria Miller
Senia Moore
Kiley Pless
Walker Reynolds
Shelbi Shelar
Lataznia Washington
Nikayla Williams