Ogeechee Tech expands commercial truck driving classes

Ogeechee Technical College’s Commercial Truck Driving program has begun offering weekend courses in Sylvania and day or night courses in Hagan, to accommodate a growing array of student needs.

“With the continuing rise in eCommerce across the globe, there is an increasing demand for drivers to haul all of that freight,” said Larry Jarriel, OTC’s Commercial Truck Driving program director. “This has afforded us the opportunity to expand our course offerings to weekends and day or night courses to better accommodate the needs of our students.”

Ogeechee Tech has shifted the CTD program for the fall semester in Sylvania to Friday and Saturday instruction to give working students the opportunity to complete the program without taking time away from other responsibilities. Terrance Reddick, a student in the CTD program in Sylvania is one of many taking advantage of the change in course offerings.

“The weekend classes are beneficial to me because of how my work schedule is laid out during the week,” said Reddick. “If it were not for the weekend truck driving classes offered at Ogeechee Tech, I likely would not have the opportunity to go to school and earn my CDL.”

In Hagan, there are classes offered both day and night during the week to accommodate students with varying needs.

The CTD program at Ogeechee Tech is a three-phase program that walks students through all aspects of earning their CDL, including the basics of DOT compliance, inspections, control skills, and completing the required minimum of 12 hours experience behind the wheel in order to test for a commercial license.