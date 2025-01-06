Ogeechee Riverkeeper reaches agreement with I-16 Authority to drop challenge to Hyundai well permits

The Ogeechee Riverkeeper agreed to dismiss its challenge to the groundwater withdrawal permits issued to Bryan and Bulloch counties after reaching a settlement agreement Friday with the Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division approved Bulloch and Bryan counties’ permit applications on Oct. 6 for four big wells to supply water to the Metaplant in Ellabell. The Riverkeeper filed an administrative appeal in November to the EPD regarding the withdrawal permits.

A release from the Riverkeeper Monday afternoon stated that in the agreement, the Savannah JDA agreed to facilitate a reduction in a long-term surface water or alternative water solution for the Bryan County Industrial Megasite, which comprises the Metaplant and associated developments, from 25 years to 15 years and to provide for additional water quality sampling from the permitted groundwater wells.

Bulloch County’s permit is for two wells, together drawing up to 3.5 million gallons per day as a monthly average but limited to 3.125 mgd as an annual average. Bryan County’s two wells, together, will be limited to 3.5 mgd as both a monthly and annual average.

The I-16 Joint Development Authority is made up of Bulloch, Effingham, Bryan and Chatham counties

“The Ogeechee Riverkeeper and the Savannah JDA remain committed to being responsible stewards of the region’s natural resources while ensuring industrial water needs are met to sustain southeast Georgia’s dynamic economic development climate,” the release stated.

Hyundai broke ground on the 2,541-acre site in October 2022 and commenced production operations at the plant in October, with the official opening of the facility in the first quarter of 2025. Currently under construction just south of I-16 East near Blitchton, the Metaplant complex is now projected to employ, eventually, 8,500 people on-site.

“The Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority will continue to bring better opportunities to those that live in the Savannah region,” said Trip Tollison, Savannah Economic Development Authority president and CEO and Savannah JDA Secretary/Treasurer. “This includes well-paying jobs and preserving the natural resources that make our region such a wonderful place to live.”

In August, the Development Authorities of Bulloch and Bryan County, along with the Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority and Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America approved $250,000 each – $1 million total – to go toward the Well Mitigation Fund, which is meant to help residents affected by the wells that have been approved for use by the Hyundai Motor Group.

“This agreement demonstrates that environmental protection and smart growth are not mutually exclusive,” said executive director and Riverkeeper Damon Mullis. “Indeed, this agreement is a critical first step in ensuring safe and secure water supplies for people, agriculture and industry.

“Specifically, the shortened timeline and increased monitoring are important first steps in responsible management of our pristine aquifer and prioritizing drinking water and agricultural needs. The Riverkeeper will continue to work with all regional stakeholders on responsible long range regional water planning.”

The non-profit Ogeechee Riverkeeper was founded in 2004 and is based in Savannah. The Ogeechee River is approximately 294 miles long and runs along the borders of Bulloch County with Screven and Effingham counties.