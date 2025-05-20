Obituary - Tina Bedgood

Tina Bedgood, age 79, passed away Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at the Candler County Hospital. She was born in Augusta, Ga., in 1946 and was a graduate of Vidalia High School.

Tina was known for her kind heart and genuine spirit and was a friend to all, never meeting a stranger. She found true joy in talking with others, sharing stories and making lasting connections wherever she went.

Tina had a deep love for her family and friends and the many animals she cared for over the years. Animals gravitated to Tina’s gentle and nurturing nature.

Her faith in God was the cornerstone of her life. It guided her through every season, and she carried it with grace, compassion and unwavering strength.

Tina’s life was a reflection of love, kindness and faith and her legacy will continue to shine in the hearts of those who know her.

She is survived by her daughters, Michelle (Tammy) Marion, Lisa (Al) Hill; her grandchildren, Ashley Marion, Blake (Kelly) Usry, Carly (Joseph) House, Christian (Kevin) McBride, Nicholas Hill; and her great-grandchildren, Mira Usry, Harper Usry, Summar McDonald, Gunnar McDonald, Preston Usry, Lillian and Charlotte Ramirez, Caelyn House and Aleena McBride.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Bulloch County Animal Shelter.

Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.

No services will be held.





Statesboro Herald, May 21, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







