Obituary - Minnie Bunch Joyner

THOMASTON, Ga. -- Minnie Bunch Joyner, known affectionately as "Baby," passed away on August 10, 2024, in Thomaston, Georgia, at the age of 80. Born on April 4, 1944, in Portal, Georgia, she was a cherished daughter to Mary Otis and Thomas Herman Bunch.

Minnie was renowned for her vibrant storytelling and precise memory, often lighting up gatherings with her jokes and limericks. Her role as the family historian made her the heart of family memories, ensuring that stories of generations past lived on vividly. Her absence will be deeply felt by her extensive circle of friends and family.

She is survived by her loving children, Rachel Gay, Beth Lastinger and Raymond Joyner; grandchildren, Rosanna Fetters, Jeremy Gay, Benjamin Gay, Jonathan NeSmith, Hunter NeSmith, Craig Joyner, Taylor Walker and Ashley Medley; eight great-grandchildren and several cherished nieces and nephews. Her sisters, Docia (Sissy) Hensley and Sadie Driggers; and brother, Eddie Bunch, also survive her.

Minnie was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Thomas Bunch, Joe Giddens, Sula Glisson, Julian Bunch, Eula Miller, Jessie Bunch and Annie Laura Morgan.

A graveside memorial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2024, at Double Heads Baptist Church, 141 Captola Road, Sylvania, Georgia.

After the service, family and friends will gather to share a meal at Fordham's Farmhouse Restaurant, 23657 Highway 80, Statesboro, Georgia.

Coggins Funeral Home in Thomaston, Georgia, is assisting the family during this difficult time.

Minnie's legacy of laughter and lore will be cherished and remembered by all who knew her.





Statesboro Herald, August 14, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.