NWS: Tropical Storm Debby will bring heavy rain to Bulloch area

Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for all 159 counties in Georgia due to Tropical Storm Debby, which formed over the Gulf of Mexico. Debby is forecast to reach hurricane strength before making landfall along the Florida Big Bend Monday.

The National Weather Service forecast model as of Sunday morning showed the center of Debby passing south of the Bulloch County area Tuesday. The storm could bring more than eight inches of rain, higher in some local areas, between Monday and Wednesday, according to the NWS, and more as the week progresses.

“Across portions of southeast Georgia and South Carolina, 10 to 20 inches of rainfall, with local amounts to 30 inches, are expected through Friday morning,” the NWS said in its forecast Sunday. “This potentially historic rainfall will likely result in areas of severe and widespread flash and urban flooding, with significant river flooding expected.”

While the current forecast doesn’t include tropical storm-force winds in Bulloch, gusts could reach 25-30 mph.

The National Hurricane Center said in an update posted at 5 a.m. Sunday that Debby was located about 195 miles south-southwest of Tampa and about 255 miles south-southwest of Cedar Key, Florida. The storm was moving north-northwest at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

The storm was strengthening over the southeastern Gulf and expected to be a hurricane before making landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida, the hurricane center said.

In preparation for the storm, Georgia’s State Operations Center (SOC) is now operating at full-scale activation level. Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) will continue to monitor the storm and is ready to assist local emergency management agencies should the need arise.

“As our agency braces for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Debby, we’d like to encourage all residents and visitors to pay attention to trusted news sources, weather alerts and local officials,” said GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings.

For more information on how to prepare, visit https://gema.georgia.gov/plan-prepare/ready-georgia