'Nutcracker' returns to Averitt Center through Sunday
Performances set for 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday
Clara, played by Tessa Salter, left, watches in amazement as the Nutcracker (Rebekah Carlisle) and the Rat King (Annie O’Neill) battle during a scene from the Averitt Center for the Arts production of The Nutcracker. The holiday favorite returns to the Averitt with Carlisle as choreographer. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Sponsored by Morris Bank and Jim & Betsy Nichols, The Nutcracker tells the story of Clara as she and the Nutcracker, which was given to her by Godfather Drosselmeyer, battle the Mouse King. Upon defeating the mice army, the Nutcracker and Clara are entertained by the Sugarplum Fairy as they travel through the Land of Sweets.

The Nutcracker show times are 7 p.m. for performances Thursday, Friday and Saturday and  3 p.m. for Sunday’s matinee. The dancers of Cotton Rose Dance Studio at the Averitt Center and the Statesboro Youth Ballet will bring the holiday classic to life under the direction of new Averitt Center Dance Director, Rebekah Harville Carlisle. 

