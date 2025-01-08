Now, a city election year, with Statesboro mayor’s office up

Statesboro resident voters who think they catch a break after 2024 probably have another think coming. 2025 is a city election year with the mayor’s office and two council seats due for votes. In fact, City Council formally set the qualifying fees for candidates during its first meeting of the year, 9 a.m. Tuesday. After the meeting, all three incumbents with terms expiring this year said they will run again. Council’s vote was a legally required formality. The qualifying fees are prescribed by state law as 3% of the annual salary of an office. So the fees are $560 for candidates for mayor and $330 for candidates for City Council in District 1 and District 4, as stated in the resolution, which was approved 5-0, on a motion from District 1 Councilwoman Tangie Reese Johnson seconded by District 4 Councilman John Riggs.