Noon fire guts inside of Statesboro business Friday

A fire at an East Man St. business gutted the inside of the building, but no injuries were reported.

Statesboro Fire Department units responded a call just before noon Friday that flames and smoke were coming out of Aprel Showers Hair Salon, located just west of the East Main St./Northside Drive intersection.

Officials with the fire department said no one was inside the building and the business was not open at the time.

The flames were extinguished shortly after firefighters arrived on the scene, but smoke continued to billow out of the building until about 12:20 p.m.

East Main St. was closed between Northside and South Zetterower Ave. until about 2 p.m. while crews cleaned up the area.

No immediate cause of the fire was determined, officials said.