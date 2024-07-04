Nominees sought for Leadership Southeast Georgia Class of 2025

Since 1999, Leadership Southeast Georgia has completed 20 graduating classes with more than 442 alumni leaders.

And the group is now seeking nominations for the Class of 2025 that will be made up of civic, nonprofit and business leaders from Bulloch County and the nine other counties that comprise the Southeast Georgia region. Nominations will be accepted until Aug. 15, and the application deadline is Aug. 31.

According to a release from Leadership Southeast Georgia, the program “introduces a diverse group of working professionals from Bulloch, Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Screven counties to identify regional challenges, network with dynamic problem-solvers, develop solutions and execute them with the partnership of local community, business and government leaders.”

The goal, the release says, is to improve overall leadership competencies in the region, which will help improve quality of life.

"The LSEGA program is transformative professionally and personally," said Kendria Lee, associate vice president for Corporate and Community Affairs for Georgia Southern University and LSEGA Chair of the board of directors. "With the Class of 2024 achievements still resonating with me, I’m as excited as ever to start the process of finding the next group of leaders who desire to make a positive impact in their community."

Kendria Lee



Leadership Southeast Georgia class members spend one session each month traveling to the participating counties to learn about local issues related to natural resources, health and safety, education, agriculture, infrastructure, workforce development and more.

“The program cultivates a deeper understanding of the many facets of Southeast Georgia that present opportunities and challenges in our regional communities,” the release states. “Attendees learn the importance of leveraging natural and human resources, community organizations, and institutions that can serve as strategic partners in solving problems and improving lives.”

The five LSEGA training sessions start in February 2025 and conclude in June. Each two- to three-day session is held in different counties around the coastal region, where matters of infrastructure, industry, business and community development are studied to find opportunities to improve. Sessions include facility and business tours, panel discussions and presentations, personal growth and development exercises, networking, and a group capstone project that showcases the knowledge and skills gained throughout the program.

"Southeast Georgia is growing, and with that growth come challenges as big as major infrastructure projects and as personal as making a new friend to collaborate with to face these challenges," Lee said. "We transform people who care and are willing to sacrifice their time for the community into effective leaders who are in a position — and have the skills and abilities — to step up and make a difference.”

Candidates may self-nominate or be nominated by Leadership alumni, their employers or other community leaders. The nomination form and selection process rules are on the Leadership Southeast Georgia website here.

Requirements include:

· Must live or work in the county from which they apply

· Must be able to commit 100% to formal program dates

· Must be able to participate in 100% of formal programming

· Must have your employer’s consent to apply

· Must stay with the class, even if the session occurs in their county.