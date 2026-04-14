No student injuries after school bus accident

No student injuries were reported after a Tuesday afternoon accident involving a Bulloch County school bus, but the driver of the other vehicle was transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.

According to Hayley Greene, director of Public Relations for the school district, a driver and one student were on the bus when the vehicle was involved in an accident at about 3:10 p.m. at the intersection of Burkhalter and Cawana Road.

Greene said that the parents were notified by school district and the bus driver and student were evaluated at the scene with no injuries were reported.

The school district’s transportation director and safety director responded to the scene, as well.

Preliminary reports from law enforcement indicate the vehicle pulled in front of the bus at the Burkhalter/Cawana intersection and hit the rear of the bus.