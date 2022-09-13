Ninth Annual GreenFest set for Oct. 1 in downtown Statesboro

Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful and the City of Statesboro are getting ready for the ninth annual GreenFest in downtown Statesboro. The event is set for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.

According to a release from Amanda Clements, coordinator for Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful, the goal of GreenFest is to educate the public about sustainable solutions throughout the community and to share green resources and eco-friendly ideas in an outdoor festival atmosphere. The event will showcase all the local area has to offer for sustainable living.

More than 30 interactive vendors and exhibitors will share sustainability information and green products to encourage a green lifestyle, Clements said.

A full list of vendors is available here.

There will be live music, sustainability workshops, children’s activities and more.

Also, Clements said may bring their personal data records to be shredded and recycled free of charge by Ultra Shred Technologies. Ultra Shred will provide on-site, high-security shredding of private documents on the day of the event. Ultra Shred Technologies also securely recycles all shredded documents.

Additionally, Goodwill Southeast Georgia computer/electronic recycling program representatives will be on site and people may bring their used electronics to be recycled and learn more about how Goodwill recycles their electronics at the event.

Clements said local downtown businesses will participate in Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful’s GreenSTOP program for the weekend of GreenFest and the week following.

All GreenFest activities will be held around the Bulloch County Courthouse lawn on E. Main Street and Siebald Street. To learn more about GreenFest, visit www.keepstatesborobullochbeautiful.org/greenfest.