NeSmith family establishes endowment at Ogeechee Technical College

The Ogeechee Technical College Foundation announced last week the establishment of an endowment in the sum of $56,000 by the Donald and Cathy NeSmith family.

According to a release from Ogeechee Tech, the gift will be used to provide academic scholarships for Ogeechee Tech students pursuing a degree in Construction Management. Two scholarships will be awarded each year with a minimum of $1,000 each.

"It’s an honor to continue our family's legacy of growing this community through endowing a scholarship at OTC for students looking to enter construction," said Donald NeSmith, founder of NeSmith Construction. "We believe that investing in education is one of the most impactful ways to strengthen the workforce and ensure that the next generation of construction professionals has the knowledge, skills, and opportunities needed to lead in our communities."

Recipients of the Donald and Cathy NeSmith Scholarship must be enrolled in Construction Management Technology or a related field of study.

“The OTC Foundation is incredibly grateful the NeSmith family for their contributions to our students,” said Larry Mays, vice president for College Advancement. “The demand for construction managers has opened the doors for motivated individuals to lead the construction efforts in our region, and this endowment will help those students earn their credentials and enter the workforce.”

Ogeechee Tech’s Construction Management Technology program teaches students to plan, coordinate, budget and supervise construction projects from start to finish. The Bureau of Labor statistics cites a 10% projected growth for construction managers in the next 10 years.

For more information about the NeSmith Scholarship, contact the Ogeechee Technical College Foundation at (912) 688-6098 or visit www.giveotc.com.



