National Day of Prayer local gathering Thursday

Thursday is the National Day of Prayer, and a Statesboro observance will be held at noon on the Bulloch County Courthouse grounds with faith leaders and other individuals praying.





This is the 21st year area Christians have participated in the National Day of Prayer in Statesboro, according to the announcement from area National Day of Prayer coordinator Ed Neubert.





The National Day of Prayer was created by Congress in a 1952 joint resolution signed by President Harry S. Truman, and an amendment was passed by the House and Senate and signed by President Ronald Regan in 1988. Every president since 1952 has signed a National Day of Prayer proclamation.





The 2022 theme stands as an invitation and call to worship: "Exalt the Lord Who Has Established Us,” inspired by this year’s theme verse, Colossians 2:6–7 NASB, “Therefore, as you have received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk in Him, having been firmly rooted and now being built up in Him and established in your faith, just as you were instructed, and overflowing with gratitude.”





"Our praise of His unchanging attributes and remembrance of His blessings has helped Americans remain steadfast in faith even through the most challenging of times," said National Day of Prayer Task Force president Kathy Branzell. "Therefore, it is of the utmost importance that we do not waver today in this practice of praise and expressions of faith, love and thanks as we unite in prayer across America on this National Day of Prayer."





The public is invited to attend the National Day of Prayer event during the lunch hour on Thursday, May 5.