Moving to The Royals downtown

The Royals had folks dancing in the streets during the third 2025 Downtown Live concert Thursday on the East Main St. stage.

Like the past two years, the free concerts are being held on Thursday nights at 7 p.m. on East Main Street, in front of the Bulloch County Courthouse. Thousands of area residents have come out to enjoy the sounds and the fun.

The remaining Downtown Live 2025 schedule: May 29 – Liquid Pleasure. June 12 – We Got The Beat. June 26 – Kids Superfly Tribute Band closes out the 2025 series. Admission is free to all shows and food trucks and beverage vendors will open at 6 p.m. with each show beginning at 7. For more information, visit www.downtownlivestatesboro.com

Regina Days-Bryan, right, a line-dancing instructor in Statesboro, points to encourage an audience member to join the fun dancing Thursday evening to the sounds of The Royals at Downtown Live. Young Angel Shelly, with fan, and Emily Franklin, left in white hat, were right up there with Bryan. - photo by Jason Martin



Some member of the crowd seek some shade from the late afternoon sun Thursday while enjoying the music on East Main St. Thursday during Downtown Live. - photo by Jason Martin



Luke Shelly takes his daughter Angel Shelly for a spin during Downtown Live Thursday night. - photo by Jason Martin



The Royals' lead singer Michelle Bond shows off her vocal range during one of the many songs the group played Thursday evening at Downtown Live. - photo by Jason Martin

