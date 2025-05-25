By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Moving to The Royals downtown
The Royals had folks dancing in the streets during the third 2025 Downtown Live concert Thursday on the East Main St. stage.
Like the past two years, the free concerts are being held on Thursday nights at 7 p.m. on East Main Street, in front of the Bulloch County Courthouse. Thousands of area residents have come out to enjoy the sounds and the fun.
The remaining Downtown Live 2025 schedule: May 29 – Liquid Pleasure. June 12 – We Got The Beat. June 26 – Kids Superfly Tribute Band closes out the 2025 series. Admission is free to all shows and food trucks and beverage vendors will open at 6 p.m. with each show beginning at 7. For more information, visit www.downtownlivestatesboro.com