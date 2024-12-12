Morris Bank grants help 3 agencies in Bulloch

The Morris Bank Community Foundation just concluded their third annual “12 Days of Christmas” grant program, donating $24,000 back to the communities their branches serve. From Dec. 1-12, the bank released one winner a day on their Facebook page, each receiving $2,000 to go towards tangible purchases or a project to support their mission.

Applications were received through the Morris Bank website, and this year’s winners were selected by the Morris Bank Community Foundation board members from the pool of submissions.

“As we close out the 2024 year, we’re reminded of the challenges many of our local nonprofits and community organizations have faced during the past 12 months,” said Whitney Kilgo, executive director of the Morris Bank Community Foundation. “Our board members have a true heart for service and unanimously decided to continue with our third year of the ’12 Days of Christmas’ grant. Although there are so many deserving applicants year after year, we’re grateful to be able to provide twelve recipients with funding during the holiday season when many of them need it most.”

The grant applications are accepted from organizations within each of the counties where Morris Bank branches are located: Laurens, Jones, Houston and Bulloch counties.

In Bulloch County, the following organizations received a $2,000 donation:

The Button, Inc.—This organization’s goal is to discreetly provide free personal hygiene items to students in Bulloch County. "The Button" enables students to privately request and receive free toiletries and personal needs through an innovative, anonymous digital platform using an online link. Their funds received from this year's grant will be used to help purchase items for over 1,400 Christmas bundles going home with students in need during their holiday break from school.

Safe Haven — The mission of Citizens Against Violence, Inc. is to serve, strengthen, and support victims and children of domestic violence through the provision of emergency and community-based services. With funds from our Christmas grant, Safe Haven will be able to purchase a new playset for children staying in their emergency shelter.

The Food Bank, Inc.— Last, but certainly not least, is our 12th and final recipient of the Morris Bank "12 Days of Christmas" grant - The Statesboro Food Bank. Funds will go to purchase food from Second Harvest for $0.19/lb. in order to contribute to their monthly food expenditure of $5,000-$8,000. Their mission is to eliminate hunger and improve the health and well-being of the region through access to healthy and nutritious foods, community education, and advocacy.

The other agencies in Morris Bank communities to receive grants are:

Stepping Stone Child Advocacy and Sexual Assault Center — Laurens County.

Kid’s Cup — Dublin.

Erin Garden Club of Dublin, Inc.

Caring Solutions of Central Georgia —Houston County.

J.O.Y. Health Clinic — Laurens County.

Boys and Girls Club of Laurens County

Helping Hands of Houston County, Inc.

Dublin-Laurens County Humane Society

Toys for Tots — Houston County

The Morris Bank Community Foundation was formed in 2017 as a way to help support and sustain local organizations within the communities they serve. Financial grants are awarded to strengthen and support organizations such as local schools, community and faith-based institutions, government institutions providing public services, non-for-profits and other 501(c)(3) organizations. For more information, visit www.morris.bank/mbc-foundation.



