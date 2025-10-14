More than 60 animals confiscated from Country Walk home

More than 60 animals were confiscated Tuesday morning from a home in the Country Walk subdivision following a week-long investigation of possible animal cruelty.

Capt. Todd Hutchens with the Bulloch County Sheriff's Department said deputies executed a search warrant and found the animals, primarily dogs, and the occupants living in “deplorable conditions. The floors covered in feces and urine.”

The couple who live in the house – Debra Jo Green and Kenneth Mark Berrin – were arrested and charged with felony cruelty to animals, Hutchens said.

“The number of charges that Ms. Green and Mr. Berrin will face will be determined after consultation with the District Attorney’s Office,” Hutchens said.

Debra Jo Green



Kenneth Mark Berrian



Hutchens said neighbors told deputies Green, 70, and Berrin, 71, were not from Bulloch County and had lived in the house on Sunnyview Court for “two to three years. We do know that they have had some previous involvement regarding animal situations in other states. So, we're in the process of trying to get that information, also.”

Firefighters with the Bulloch County Fire Department and Humane Enforcement officers wore Tyvek Hazmat suits to enter the house and retrieve the animals. A make-shift triage area under two tents was set up in the front yard and the animals were immediately looked at by a veterinarian with the Atlanta Humane Society and local vets Drs. Gary and Debbie Edwards.

Hutchens said “a half-dozen” of the dogs were transported to veterinary hospitals for immediate treatment. He said one dog was found deceased inside the home, its cause of death unknown.

The Sheriff’s Office began investigating the possible animal cruelty situation at the Sunnyview Court home about a week ago after being contacted by the Bulloch County Humane Society, Hutchens said.

“The Humane Society had been looking into this for a few weeks, due to complaints about a large amount of animals being in the house and some terrible stench and odor,” he said. “As a result of that, the Sheriff's Office was able to develop enough information to write a search warrant, which was executed Tuesday morning.”

Barbara Diaz, director of Bulloch County Animal Services, holds one of the cats confiscated from the Sunnyview Court home where more than 60 animals, primarily dogs, were taken following an animal cruelty investigation. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff



Prior to serving the warrant, Hutchens said lead investigator William Sims reached out to the Atlanta Humane Society to request assistance with taking some of the animals because the Bulloch County Animal Shelter does not have the capacity to handle such a large number all at once.

In October 2023, the Atlanta Humane Society helped in a similar incident where 161 dogs and 32 cats were found at a home in southern Bulloch County.

“About a week ago, a Bulloch investigator reached out to one of our investigators in our animal protection unit and told us about a potential case at this address,” said Haley Brown, state director for the Atlanta Humane Society.

“We don't want to make it where it's a burden on a community to have to take in these large amounts of animals,” she said. “We brought a team of seven staff members. One of whom is a veterinarian, who performs assessments on site to make sure that we're able to identify health issues early on and get these animals out for the appropriate care and treatment.”

Brown said her agency receives a “couple hundred” requests every year for assistance, especially when a situation with a large number of animals occurs.

Brown said Tuesday that her group has taken “36 or so back to Atlanta so they'll get some treatment there and then be adopted out through our Humane Society.”

A Bulloch County Humane Enforcement worker carries one of the 60+ dogs confiscated from a home on Sunnyview Court in the Country Walk subdivision Tuesday. At the same time, another dog is seen in one of the two triage areas waiting to be examined by a veterinarian. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff



Brown said the large majority of dogs were small dogs under 20 pounds and none over 30 pounds. Hutchens and Brown thought six cats also were found in the house, but were unsure of the number.

“It's horrific. It's animals suffering,” Brown said. “These are normally preventable things that if people had appropriate education, they wouldn't allow the animals to get in these conditions.”

In a release Tuesday afternoon, Sheriff Noel Brown said: “I would like to express appreciation to the agencies and individuals that have assisted with this case in providing examinations, medical care and continued housing and sustenance for these animals.”

In addition to the Atlanta Humane Society, Bulloch County Fire Department, Bulloch County Humane Enforcement Division, Sheriff Brown said he thanks the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia and Gateway Animal Hospital for their assistance.

Brown offered “a special thanks to Dr. Gary Edwards and Dr. Debbie Edwards for their professional assistance in volunteering their time and expertise in the examination and evaluation of several of the confiscated animals.”

Green and Berrin are being held in the Bulloch County Jail with further court proceedings to follow, Hutchens said. Hutchens asked anyone with more information on the case to contact Inv. Sims at (912) 764-1767.