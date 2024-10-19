By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
More than 10% of Bulloch County's registered voters have cast ballots in first four days of early voting
Saturday voting is Oct. 19 and 26
Early Voting 2024
A group of about 20 joined the “Black Men Vote Walk” Friday as they walked from the corner of Church Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to the Bulloch County Elections Office to cast their ballots for the 2024 presidential election. According to the Elections Office, 1,488 people voted Friday. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff

The first four days of early voting saw more than 10% of Bulloch County’s approximately 53,000 registered voters already cast their ballot for the 2024 presidential election either in person or via an absentee ballot.

Bulloch County Election Supervisor Shontay Jones said in an email Friday afternoon that 5,425 people, including 1,488 on Friday, came to the Bulloch County Board of Elections and Registration office to vote since early voting began Tuesday, while another 437 absentee ballots were dropped off – a total of 5,862.

And the Elections and Registration office in the County Annex, 113 North Main St., will be open for early voting for the first of two Saturdays, Oct. 19 and Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Then early voting resumes Monday in the Elections Office from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and the same times for Oct. 28-Nov. 1.

Additionally, three days of early voting for Bulloch County registered voters will be held in the Russell Union, 85 Georgia Ave., on the Georgia Southern University campus, Tuesday through Thursday, Oct. 22-24. Voting hours there will be 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For the final five weekdays of early voting there will be another voting location, in addition to the County Annex. The new final-week early voting site will be Georgia Southern’s Entrepreneurship Innovation Incubator at 64 East Main St. in downtown Statesboro. It will be open for early voting only Monday through Friday, Oct. 28-Nov. 1, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

