The Extension service with the University of Georgia sponsored a rabies clinic for area pets Saturday, May 31 at five locations spread across Bulloch County.

A total of 200 dogs and cats were vaccinated Saturday and raised about $1,000 for 4-H and FFA chapters at Bulloch high schools.

Robin Jenkins holds “Bob,” her 9-month-old Maine Coon cat, while Dr. Steve Healy administers a rabies vaccine Saturday at Southeast Bulloch Middle School. A Maine Coon is one of the largest domesticated cat breeds, with males typically reaching 20 pounds. Bob was a stray that Jenkins took in. - photo by Jason Martin



Tessa Miller holds her Chihuahua “Betty,” who didn’t want to watch Dr. Steve Healy administering her rabies vaccine. - photo by Jason Martin



Chris Miller brought his grandson Noah Padgett’s lab “Daisy” to get her rabies vaccine. - photo by Jason Martin



Oquillian Mercer, left, and daughter Lynnsey brought their Rottweilers to get their rabies vaccines at SEB Middle School. - photo by Jason Martin



Jane Cason, right, fills out the paperwork for her two dachshunds “Smokie” and “Tootsie.” - photo by Jason Martin