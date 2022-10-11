Mitch Sikes re-designates as a Chief Fire Officer for Bulloch Fire Dept.

Mitch Sikes, acting training officer for the Bulloch County Fire Department attended the joint GAFF (GA Association of Firefighters)/GAFC (Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs) Conference in Columbus, Ga.

While at the conference, Sikes was honored at the Awards Banquet for his efforts to re-designate as a Chief Fire Officer through the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs. The program was developed to ensure that Georgia fire departments have qualified, credentialed and professional leaders and managers overseeing their departments and personnel. Applicants must meet specific pre-requisites and complete hours of training.

Also during the conference, Sikes escorted Mrs. Darrol Brazil to the Firefighter Memorial that is held each year. He also attended classes about leadership and management to gain more knowledge to help lead the Bulloch County Fire Department into the future.

“Congratulations to Mitch for continuing to lead by example and showing us that hard work does pay off,” said Ben Tapley, Interim Fire Chief for Bulloch County.