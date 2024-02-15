Missing Bulloch man’s body found near Williams Landing

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday afternoon that a body discovered by rangers with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources was identified as Jeffrey Haymons, the 59-year-old Bulloch County man who was last seen Feb. 2.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, rangers with the DNR discovered a body in the Ogeechee River near Williams Landing Thursday morning. Haymons’ vehicle, a white 2000 Ford Expedition, was found the morning of Saturday, Feb. 3 at Williams Landing at the Ogeechee in northern Bulloch County, off Old River Road North and Macedonia Road.

The body was then identified as Haymons.

“Members of the Sheriff’s Office, along with multiple other agencies, had been conducting searches by water, land and air since Haymons went missing” in the area of Williams Landing, the release stated.

Haymons’ body will be taken to the Georgia Bureau Investigation lab in Savannah for an autopsy.

“I would like to thank D.N.R., Bulloch County Public Safety and Bulloch County E.M.S.,” Bulloch Sheriff Noel Brown said in the release. “I would also like to especially thank the Burke County Dive Team, who conducted an underwater search under difficult and dangerous circumstances.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Bulloch County Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Division at (912) 764-1744, or Investigator Pre Cone at (912) 764-1703.