Missed days due to Helene won't be made up, Bulloch school district announces

Following a Monday announcement that all Bulloch County Schools would be closed this week due to the effects of Hurricane Helene, the school district said Tuesday that the six and one-half days of school lost to the storm would not be made up.

“After thoughtful consideration, care and concern for our community’s well-being, Bulloch County Schools has decided to keep its scheduled fall break intact for October 14-18,” BCS Public Relations Director Hayley Greene wrote in an email.

With this latest decision, the schools will have missed a total of 11.5 days because of Tropical Storm Debby and Hurricane Helene.

"We understand how important it is to rest and regroup, and we believe this break will be vital to our ongoing recovery," said Charles Wilson, superintendent of schools. "We want to reassure you that our priority remains your children’s education."

In the Tuesday evening email, Greene stated “the school district will adjust instruction thoughtfully to meet students where they are and help them progress in a positive, supportive way.

“The school district asks families to help ensure consistent attendance, which will play a key role in their child’s success.”

During a press conference Sunday, Wilson said: “We're in the business of public education. Getting our students back in school is always going to be a priority for us.”

He added in Tuesday’s email: "Together, we will continue to recover with care and focus on what truly matters—the well-being and growth of our children."