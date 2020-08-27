'Miss Judy' Smith retires from 911

After almost three decades of car wrecks, fires, police chases, prank calls, domestic violence, medical emergencies and kids playing on the telephone, “Miss Judy” Smith is calling it quits.

The long-time Bulloch County 911 operator has seen a bit of it all and is ready for retirement after 27 years of busy day shifts, hectic night shifts and many, many holiday shifts spent fielding calls. “It has been fun, but I am ready to enjoy life,” she said. “It is going to be good to be able to spend holidays with my family.”

She is also a bit weary of the chaos and unrest in the world, and hopes to take a rest from that and look for the positive in life, she said. But even though being a 911 operator can be tough, Smith always brought joy to the job, her coworkers said.

Smith is well known and loved for her genuine compassion for others, which is exemplified by the fact that she always volunteered to work holidays so her coworkers could spend the time with their families.

“I have a small family and we can get together any time,” she said. “We do things together at night or other times.”

But that isn’t the only reason she will be missed.

Fellow 911 operator Kerri Borgman feels Smith is the life of the 911 Center.

“She is the most heartfelt dispatcher up here,” she said as she discussed plans for a surprise “goodbye” drive-thru parade for Smith, which was held Wednesday. Public safety, law enforcement and other county employees drove past the center, often with red or blue lights flashing, to wish a surprised Smith well in her retirement.

“I was shocked,” Smith said afterward. “I cried. It was awesome.”

Borgman and others had a time planning the parade while keeping it from Smith, but they wanted her to be surpised.

”Miss Judy genuinely cares for others,” she said. “She is selfless, always. It is going to be sad to see her go. She has a heart of gold, the kind they don’t make anymore. Judy goes the extra mile and always makes sure everyone is taken care of before herself.”

She admires Smith’s professionalism, even when the calls are heart-wrenching. “It’s the calls about kids that get to me the most,” Smith said.

But she never falters, Borgman said. “No matter how bad it gets, she always keeps it together on the phone.”

Smith’s job performance and personality led to her being named the Bulloch County 911 Operator of the Year for 2019.

“When we hired Judy 27 years ago she had no public safety experience, but quickly learned, and became one of the most knowledgeable and caring telecommunicators we have ever had,” said Bulloch County Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn. “She really does care deeply about citizens reaching out to 911 for assistance, and for the people that respond to help those needing assistance.”

Having her around is beneficial in more personal ways, too, he said.

“Not only is she a great 911 telecommunicator, she is a fabulous cook. The meals we have had that she has prepared have been just like momma would cook. She always comes when needed and will be missed greatly. She is a true professional and someone I consider an honor to call my friend. I hope she has a rewarding retirement. She deserves it.”

Smith said she plans to travel and spend time with her daughter and granddaughter. She also has a passion for dancing, and intends to do as much of that as possible, she said.

Bulloch County 911 Director Kelly Barnard said Smith has “always been ready and willing to help anyone in need, from coming in on Christmas morning to relieve an employee who has small children at home, to sending thank you and sympathy cards from our center. We at Bulloch 911 are going to miss her but we wish her well on her retirement.”

Smith ended her last day with an office celebration, and a promise to come back for visits.





