'Miss Dot' honored for 60 years of giving to Boro's Alpha Beta

By ANGYE MORRISON

amorrison@discoveringbulloch.com





The Statesboro Alpha Beta chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international honor organization for women educators, honored one of its own Monday as a Diamond member.

Dot Youngblood was recognized during the organization's meeting, held at St. Matthew Catholic Church. Youngblood has been a member of the Statesboro chapter since 1961. She was invited to join by Margaret Sue Brown, who had taught with Youngblood in Portal. The local chapter was founded in October 1958, so Youngblood has been a member almost since the beginning.

“She is our go-to encyclopedia about anything related to ADK,” says chapter member Lynn Lamb, who is a past president. “Miss Dot is an amazing woman.”

Youngblood is originally from Bronwood, Georgia, and went to Georgia Southwestern in Americus, which was a junior college at the time. She transferred to the University of Georgia, and majored in Home Economics. After graduation, she moved to Portal to teach home economics.

“It was a small town and I had grown up in a small town, so I felt comfortable,” she said.

It was in Portal that Youngblood met and married her husband of almost 55 years, Courtney Youngblood. The couple married in 1949.

Youngblood taught in Portal for four years before she and her husband moved first to South Carolina, then North Carolina. She began studying counseling at East Carolina University during that time, after being encouraged to pursue it by a friend in North Carolina she knew from Georgia.

In 1960, the Youngbloods moved back to Bulloch County, and Youngblood began studying in the newly-begun counseling program at Georgia Southern University. During the time she was in school there, she was offered a counseling position with Portal and Southeast Bulloch high schools, and in 1968, she became full-time at Southeast Bulloch.

Eventually, Youngblood took a position at Georgia Southern, and she worked during her tenure there to start the counseling center. She later moved on to a counseling position at Statesboro High School, where she retired in 1985 after being in education for 30 years.

Youngblood says that although her career began in a home economics classroom, counseling became her calling.

“I guess I just kind of stumbled into it. I enjoyed home economics, but this, this was a challenge,” she said.

Youngblood says she enjoyed working with groups of students, but working with individual students was particularly gratifying.

“Individually, you’re really able to get