Mill Creek Elementary honors area heroes with annual Veterans Day parade

While rainy weather forced Mill Creek Elementary School's 18th Annual Veterans Day Parade inside Friday, that didn't dampen the enthusiasm of students, faculty and staff celebrating military veterans in their families and in the community.

Mill Creek Elementary School Pre-K student Maverick Neesmith, 4, gets a kiss from aunt Stacie Hall during the celebration. Maverick wore a shirt in honor of his father, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who passed away last year. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



After enjoying lunch together, Mill Creek Elementary School fifth grader Na’la Martin escorts grandfather and U.S. Army veteran Ricky Baker to the multipurpose room for Friday's Veterans Day celebration. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Veterans and active-duty military guests enjoy the performances as Mill Creek Elementary School celebrates Veterans Day. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Mill Creek principal Jennifer Wade, center, gives fifth graders Tamar Brooks, left, and Liam Ray the stage during Friday's Veterans Day celebration. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Brock Taylor, Pastor of United Fellowship Worship Center, lends his voice for the National Anthem during the Mill Creek Elementary School Veterans Day celebration. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Mill Creek Elementary School third grader Michaela Sanders joins her classmates in singing "Red, White and Blue." - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Mill Creek Elementary School students become honorary parade marshals bearing the names of active military relatives during Friday's Veterans Day celebration. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

