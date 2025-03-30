Mill Creek Chapter, Georgia Society Sons of the American Revolution, learns about the George Walton House

The Mill Creek Chapter, Georgia Society Sons of the American Revolution met recently and learned about the Meadow Gardens George Walton home in Augusta.

After the invocation and pledges to the U.S. Flag and the SAR, chapter President Randy Jones asked East Fall Line Region Vice President Dess Smith III to introduce the program presenter – Ransom Schwerzler, who is the director of the Walton home.

Schwerzler said the home was purchased by the Daughters of the American Revolution more than 100 years ago. She said the home is open for public tours five days a week.

Dess Smith then presented Jones with four Chapter Streamers from the Georgia Society, along with the Chapter wreath. The Mill Creek chapter was presented the 2024 Membership Award and then the 2024 Distinguished Chapter Award. Also, Smith gave the “Elijah Clarke Heroes of the Hornets Streamer” and the “Battle of Kettle Creek Streamer” to Jones.