Metaplant donates $100K to establish GS scholarship

Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America announced a $100,000 donation to Georgia Southern University during the Eagles' football game against Maine on Saturday.

The gift, presented on the Paulson Stadium field by Metaplant America Chief Administrative Officer Brent Stubbs to university President Kyle Marrero, formally establishes the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America Scholarship. Joining Stubbs were Georgia Southern graduates who are employees at the plant in Ellabell, representing the connection between the university and the region's newest major employer.

According to a release from the Metaplant, the $100,000 commitment, which will be paid over four years beginning in 2025, will provide scholarships for students from Bulloch, Effingham, Bryan or Chatham counties who are pursuing a degree in the Allen E. Paulson College of Engineering and Computing.

The gift, the release stated, also is symbolic: 100K for 100 Meta Pros. Already more than 100 GS alumni are employed at the plant.

"Investing in local students ensures that future Meta Pros will find great career opportunities right here near the communities they call home," Stubbs said. "We've already seen the incredible talent GSU provides, and this scholarship is a way to honor the 100 Eagles who are already helping us build the future right here in Georgia."

"This scholarship not only strengthens our partnership with one of Georgia's most transformative employers, but it also ensures that talented students from our surrounding communities have the opportunity to pursue great careers," Marrero said. "Together, we are building a pipeline of leaders and innovators who will shape the future of our state and beyond."

Hyundai and the Metaplant established ties with GSU shortly after the EV manufacturing project was announced in 2022.

"The company recognized the university's role as a critical partner in preparing engineers and leaders who will drive the future of automotive innovation in the region," the release stated.

Students will be able to apply for the scholarship through their MyScholarships portal in MyGeorgiaSouthern later in the fall semester.