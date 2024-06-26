Medallions swing into Statesboro Thursday

Following large turnouts for the first four events in the 2024 Downtown Live Concert Series, the Swingin' Medallions will take to the stage Thursday for the fifth concert of the summer season. The Medallions also were part of the 2023 Downtown Live series, playing in Statesboro last July.

Downtown Live runs through September with a total of eight concerts taking place on select Thursday nights at 7 p.m. All concerts will be held on East Main Street in front of the Bulloch County Courthouse and are free to the public.

On Thursday, the Swingin’ Medallions will take the stage on Thursday with their signature high-energy beach music style. A southern tradition since 1962, the band was made famous by their hit single “Double Shot of My Baby’s Love” in 1966 and has been rocking and shagging ever since, adding some new members along the way.

The remaining Downtown Live 2024 schedule: July 11 – The Maxx Band. August 8 – The Fantasy Band. Sept. 12 – Local country artist Cole Goodwin closes out the 2024 series.

Admission is free to all shows and food trucks and beverage vendors will open at 5 p.m. with each show beginning at 7.

For more information, visit www.downtownlivestatesboro.com and follow the series on Facebook and Instagram Statesboro Downtown Live Concert Series.

Downtown Live is presented by the City of Statesboro and Bulloch Solutions, with the support of community partners, including Visit Statesboro, the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority and the Averitt Center for the Arts.