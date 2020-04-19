Some Kinda Good - Rebekah Lingenfelser

With more time at home lately, meal planning has taken center stage. Cooking is something we’re all doing a lot more of, and while it’s a hobby I enjoy, it can feel a bit overwhelming in quarantine. Enter easy recipes, big on flavor.

Spring has sprung and that means lighter dishes prepared with fewer ingredients, and more time outside. Has anyone else noticed the most beautiful weather lately? I’ve spent mornings in my porch swing, sipping coffee and listening to the birds chirping. I’m taking more walks and going for evening bike rides in my neighborhood. I’ve started listening to podcasts and even learned to polish silver this week. Gardening has kept me busy too. Would you believe I already have eight tomatoes in bloom? It’s the most exciting thing to see the little green bulbs bursting forth from yellow flowers. We’ve gotten so many home improvement projects done as well, like freshening up the home office and organizing the garage.

No matter where this quarantine finds you, I hope you’re taking some time to connect with family and friends over the internet or on the phone. Though it’s not the same, our church family is still meeting virtually and has gotten well into the rhythm of worshiping together online. We need each other and weren’t created to walk this life alone. The world will turn again, even though it may look a little different. Until then, let’s pray for our nation’s leaders and all those grieving the loss of loved ones and jobs. Incredible suffering is taking place, but America is resilient and we will rise again.

Visit SomeKindaGood.com for cooking inspiration and recipes such as Fresh Salmon Cakes with Mango Salsa, Chicken Parmesan over Arugula and Garden Vegetable Rotini with Chicken. These dishes are easy to prepare and perfect for such a time as this. You can also find helpful cooking techniques and easy recipes in my best selling memoir, Some Kinda Good. Reading is a great way to pass the time and to learn a new skill! Order one from my website, RebekahLingenfelser.com, and I’ll sign it and mail it directly to you.

In these uncertain and troubling times, may we remember these wise words from Martin Luther King, Jr., “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” Until next time.





Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser is the author of the best selling memoir “Some Kinda Good.” Featured in Forbes, on Food Network and ABC, she writes about Southern, coastal cuisine, locally sourced and in-season. Connect with her on social media by liking Some Kinda Good on Facebook, or follow @SKGFoodBlog on Instagram and Twitter. To learn more, visit RebekahLingenfelser.com.