Mayoral town hall meeting Saturday at Pittman Park

Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar will hold a town hall meeting 11 a.m. Saturday at Pittman Park United Methodist Church, 1102 Fair Road.

He intends to discuss highlights from the “State of the City” speech he gave Tuesday evening, where he talked about efforts to improve parks, youth programs, housing, transportation and job opportunities. But McCollar said he will welcome other concerns and questions from the public.

He held a series of town hall meetings roughly a year ago. Saturday’s could launch a new series, but additional times and places will be announced later, he said.