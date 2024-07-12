The Maxx band heats up a warm summer evening with funk and soul at Downtown Live

The Maxx band brought its six-member group on a hot summer evening Thursday to Statesboro for the sixth show of the 2024 Downtown Live series that runs through September.

The concerts take place on select Thursday nights at 7 p.m. and are held on East Main Street in front of the Bulloch County Courthouse. They are free to the public.

Electric fans were installed to help cool down steamy downtown while music fans, such as Tonya Mercer, center, raised the temperature as The Maxx fills the air with funk and soul music. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The Maxx entertained Thursday's energetic crowd with classic oldies and funk, along with songs from today's pop music. The group plays 125 shows per year, and they tailor their set lists and choreography to every performance.

The remaining Downtown Live 2024 schedule: August 8 – The Fantasy Band. Sept. 12 – Local country artist Cole Goodwin closes out the 2024 series.

Rainy Middleton of The Maxx channels some of the funk and soul greats during their performance. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Admission is free to all shows and food trucks and beverage vendors will open at 5 p.m. with each show beginning at 7. For more information, visit www.downtownlivestatesboro.com

Downtown Live is presented by the City of Statesboro and Bulloch Solutions, with the support of community partners, including Visit Statesboro, the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority and the Averitt Center for the Arts.

Menes Ray, left, and Leroy 'Roc' Lovelace, Jr. encourage audience participation between brass stabs as The Maxx fills the air with funk and soul music. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

