Man wanted for murder in NY captured in Bulloch

A man wanted for murder in New York was captured in Bulloch County Monday.



According to a release from Chief Deputy Bill Black with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, investigators and K-9 Units from the Sheriff’s Office worked with the Savannah office of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force to execute a “murder warrant on a subject that had fled the state of New York.”

Black said David Robert Wilson II of Long Island City, N.Y., left that area after a warrant for murder had been secured by the Queens County, N.Y., District Attorney’s Office.

“It was reported that Wilson is a member of the gang ‘Rolling Crips’ out of Queens (one of the five boroughs of New York City) and is involved in a ‘rival gang war’ that resulted in the death of innocent citizens in that area,” Black said in an email.

Investigators, K-9 Units, and US Marshals conducted surveillance throughout Monday at 3178 Harville Road in Statesboro, Black said. After confirming that Wilson was at the location, investigators and Marshals made the arrest without incident.

Wilson, 31, was taken into custody, transported to the Bulloch County Jail and is currently awaiting extradition back to New York.

“Working in collaboration with the US Marshals Fugitive Squad is always positive and will continue in resulting in the apprehension of ‘wanted’ persons who try to hide in Bulloch County,” Sheriff Noel Brown said in the release.

Anyone with information on the Wilson case, is asked to call Investigator William Sims at (912) 764-1767.