What is an ALTA Land Title Survey, and when do you need one?

Members of the American Land Title Association® (ALTA) have specific needs unique to title insurance matters when asked to insure title to land without exception regarding the many matters that might be discoverable from survey and inspection and that are not evidenced by public records.

For a survey of real property — and the plat, map or record of such survey — to be acceptable to a title insurance company for the purpose of insuring title to said real property free and clear of survey matters (except those disclosed by the survey and indicated on the plat or map), certain specific and pertinent information must be presented for distinct and clear understanding between the insured, the client (if different from the insured), the title insurance company (insurer), the lender, and the surveyor who is professionally responsible for the survey.

In order to meet such needs, clients, insurers, insureds and lenders are entitled to rely on surveyors to conduct surveys and prepare associated plats or maps that are of professional quality and appropriately uniform, complete and accurate (National Society of Professional Surveyors [NSPS], 2021).

The following is a list of the many items required to be shown on these types of land surveys (though they are not limited to these items):

· Property corners

· Rights of way and access

· Vehicular/pedestrian forms of access to the property

· Lines of possession and improvements along the boundaries

· Cemeteries

· Buildings

· Easements and servitudes

· Water features (i.e., ponds, lakes and rivers)

· Encroachments (i.e., driveways and/or buildings over the property line)

· Underground utilities servicing the property (i.e., water lines)

· Overhead utilities servicing the property (i.e., overhead power lines)

Most commercial and industrial land transactions and developments require an ALTA/NSPS land title survey. These are performed to assure all interested parties, including lenders, title insurance companies, attorneys and owners, that all title elements related to the subject site are considered and dealt with.

For more than 40 years, James M. Anderson & Associates, Inc., has provided licensed and insured land surveying services to clients across Georgia and South Carolina with a commitment to honesty, quality and professionalism. The company specializes in ALTA, boundary, topographical and loan surveys, as well as GPS mapping and wetland locating.

Located at 104 Oak Street in downtown Statesboro, their office is directly across from the Magistrate Court, behind First Baptist Church. For more information, stop by or call (912) 764-2002.