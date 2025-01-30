US 'notorious markets' report warns of risks from online pharmacies

Nearly all of the world's 35,000 online pharmacies are being run illegally, and consumers who use them risk getting ineffective or dangerous drugs, according to the U.S. Trade Representative's annual report on "notorious markets,” which can be viewed online at https://ustr.gov/.

Released Wednesday, Jan. 8, the report said 96% of online pharmacies were found to be violating the law, many operating without a license and selling medicines without prescriptions and safety warnings. Their websites often look like legitimate e-commerce platforms, often with false claims that they are approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Both the FDA and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration have issued warnings about the risks of buying prescription medicines from such sources.

The report also cited a survey by the Alliance for Safe Online Pharmacies' Global Foundation that found nearly one in four Americans who have used online pharmacies reported having encountered substandard, fake or harmful medicines.

Last year, federal prosecutors reported that a network of illegal drug sellers based in the U.S., the Dominican Republic and India had packaged potentially deadly synthetic opioids into pills disguised as common prescription drugs and sold millions of them through fake online drugstores. According to the indictment, at least nine people died of narcotics poisoning between August 2023 and June 2024 after consuming the counterfeit pills.

Apart from the risks of using drugs that may contain inert ingredients or those that could cause allergic reactions, the medicines are sometimes made in unsanitary conditions, the USTR's annual report noted. It cited examples from inside the United States and also mentioned risks of imported ingredients, including fentanyl from China. Many of the illicit online pharmacies are based outside the U.S.

Stay local, stay safe

The pharmacy you choose to fill your prescriptions plays an important role in your overall health. Though more people than ever are relying on mail-order drug deliveries, there is value — and safety — in visiting and remaining loyal to your local, family-owned pharmacy:

Personalized service: Local pharmacists and staff often know their customers by name and are readily available to answer questions and clarify any concerns right away. They also can give personalized, face-to-face advice on proper dosage, possible side effects and potential interactions with other medications, and can contact your doctor directly if there’s a potential issue with a prescription. Local pharmacies also carry specialty items and offer services tailored to local customers’ needs, such as flu shots, COVID vaccines and even compounding services.

· Consistent monitoring: Local pharmacies often provide more ongoing care, including medication synchronization services, where they coordinate your prescriptions so you can pick them up at the same time each month, helping ensure you never run out.

Quick access : Local pharmacies can often fill prescriptions more quickly than mail-order services, which may take several days or longer, and offer convenient free delivery. You don’t have to wait for shipments or deal with delivery issues, and because medications don’t have to go through shipping and handling, there is less risk of delays or mishandling during transit, which can be particularly important for sensitive medications that need to be stored under specific conditions.

: Local pharmacies can often fill prescriptions more quickly than mail-order services, which may take several days or longer, and offer convenient free delivery. You don’t have to wait for shipments or deal with delivery issues, and because medications don’t have to go through shipping and handling, there is less risk of delays or mishandling during transit, which can be particularly important for sensitive medications that need to be stored under specific conditions. Support for the local economy: By choosing a locally owned pharmacy, you’re supporting our community and helping small businesses thrive.

–USTR report information from The Associated Press