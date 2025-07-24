Service for commercial and industrial HVAC and refrigeration systems

Peach State Air Conditioning & Refrigeration is a premier provider of commercial cooling and heating systems, and we specialize in HVAC design-build, cooling repairs and system maintenance. Offering exceptional client service and cost-effective HVAC solutions, the Peach State team preserves the comfort and safety of your facility year-round.

Installation, maintenance and repair services are available for the following high-efficiency system types:

· Split system air conditioners

· Ductless units

· Package unit cooling systems

· Commercial rooftop HVAC units

To safeguard your commercial cooling investment, Peach State offers regular system inspections, cleaning and safety checks. Statistics show that well-maintained HVAC systems can last years longer than neglected systems — and that’s good news for your business’ budget. Regular maintenance helps your HVAC system to run more efficiently and break down less often, extending its service life.

Commercial HVAC systems typically should be serviced at least twice a year and inspected four times a year. However, that number also depends on the type of business you have and on specific requirements of the building owner. Because commercial HVAC systems are responsible for heating and cooling much larger spaces than typical HVACs, it is important that they are inspected and serviced frequently.

Maintenance service benefits include:

· Energy savings — Inefficient HVAC systems drain cash flow without improving the indoor climate. With Peach State inspections, you’ll enjoy high-performance cooling while reducing energy use and lowering utility bills.

· Preventative care — In addition to maximizing the energy efficiency of your facility’s HVAC system, Peach State maintenance plans allow technicians to pinpoint problems before they turn into costly repairs.

· Comprehensive service — To ensure efficient, reliable operation of your facility’s cooling equipment, Peach State’s NATE-certified technicians perform full-scale system testing, belt checks, mechanical inspections, equipment cleaning and system lubrication. Adhering to manufacturers’ recommendations, we use industry-best practices to maintain the integrity and safety of your A/C equipment.

In addition to maintenance and repairs, we also offer installation of complex energy-efficient commercial cooling systems and refrigeration systems. Does your hotel seek to convert its guest rooms from window AC units to a centralized HVAC system? Has a refrigeration unit in your restaurant or convenience store stopped working? Does a manufacturing plant need a new HVAC cooling system installed? If so, we can help!

To learn more about all of our commercial HVAC services, contact Peach State Air Conditioning & Refrigeration today. Located at 1500 Red Fern Lane in Statesboro, we can be reached by calling (912) 489-1585, emailing peachstateac@gmail.com, or visiting peachstateac.com.