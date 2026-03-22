Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Statesboro girl’s tennis team is currently 11-2 and are ranked No. 4 in the state. One of the key members of this year’s team is senior Ada Lacienski, who recently won her 50th match.

“Ada has been a blessing to coach for the past six years including coaching her in middle school,” said coach Brian Hall. “She is a four-year starter and such a hard worker. She has become a great leader for our team. Her tennis has picked up this year and she has been playing really well.”

“This year I have mainly been focusing on my footwork and stepping into the ball when I hit,” Lacienski said. “I feel like I’ve become a more consistent player and more confident compared to last year. My biggest goal for this year is to enjoy my last season and have fun with my teammates.

“I also want to be a better leader and teammate by supporting everyone and helping to maintain a positive environment. We have an amazing group of girls and I feel like we look really strong throughout the whole lineup. I’m looking forward to the rest of the season and I’m so excited to see what we can do.”