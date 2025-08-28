How Apartment Renters Can Cut Energy Costs and Save Big

(StatePoint) If you’re a first-time renter, one often-overlooked aspect of apartment life may come as a surprise: the energy bill.

While you may expect to pay for electricity or gas usage inside your unit, you might not realize you could also be footing the bill for energy used elsewhere in the building.

“In apartment complexes, your energy costs may also include a share of the cost of heating and cooling common spaces, such as lobbies, hallways, fitness centers and recreational rooms,” said Timothy J. Harper, president and CEO of Nationwide Energy Partners, a Columbus-based company that specializes in energy management for multi-family communities. “You might not always be aware of it because it’s sometimes baked into your rent or utility bill and not called out separately.”

Harper advises that whether you’re apartment hunting or already settled in, it’s wise to ask a few key questions: Are utilities individually metered? Do you pay the energy provider directly, or is it bundled into your rent? Does your building use a third-party service that also offers tools to monitor and reduce your usage?

“These details can help you understand what’s driving your energy costs,” Harper said. “Because after rent, utilities are typically your next biggest expense.”

While as a renter you may not have the authority to install new appliances or upgrade insulation, there are several simple strategies that can make a noticeable difference in monthly bills:

· Adjust the thermostat: If your unit allows it, slightly adjusting your thermostat — lower in winter, higher in summer — can significantly cut energy use. Portable fans or space heaters can sometimes be more efficient than relying solely on central systems, as long as they’re used safely. Even better, look for units with programmable thermostats. If no one is home during the afternoon, there's no reason to have the AC cranking. Program the thermostat so the house is comfortable when people are home, but raise the desired temperature when no one is around. That gives the AC unit a break during the day and can help to dramatically reduce cooling costs.

· Replace the air filter. Dirt, dust, debris and pollen can quickly fill the filter on an AC unit. Replacing these filters regularly can make the unit operate more efficiently and keep cool air circulating, and the energy savings can be substantial.

· Seal the leaks: Older units can suffer from drafty windows and doors. Removable weather stripping and draft stoppers – available at most hardware stores – can provide inexpensive insulation and reduce heating or cooling loss.

· Use curtains wisely: AC units can use a little help to get through the summer season. Closing curtains throughout the house on hot afternoons is a natural way to keep a home cool during a heat wave, and that can cut back on home cooling costs and protect a unit from being overworked. Blackout or thermal curtains are especially helpful at helping regulate indoor temperature. Ceiling fans also keep rooms cool and circulate air.

· Cut “vampire” power: Even turned-off electronics can drain power. Smart plugs allow you to cut electricity to devices like TVs, chargers and game consoles when they’re not in use.

· Switch to LED lighting: Energy-efficient LED bulbs use up to 80% less energy and last longer than traditional incandescent bulbs. They’re an easy upgrade with long-term savings.

· Adopt smart appliance habits: Run laundry machines during off-peak hours, typically late at night or early morning, if your building uses time-of-use pricing. Also, avoid overcrowding your refrigerator, which can reduce airflow and force it to use more energy.

· Ask about energy audits: Some apartment communities offer energy audits that identify inefficiencies throughout the building that can be addressed to reduce waste, or third-party reports that provide historical data on average energy usage and cost by unit so people shopping for, or living in, those units know what’s typical.

“The key to saving on your apartment energy bill is understanding how your specific building operates and making small changes to optimize your personal energy use,” Harper said.

By staying informed and adopting energy-smart habits, you can stay comfortable in your rental unit without letting energy bills spiral out of control.

