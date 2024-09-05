Get your vehicle set for tailgating season

Football season is here again, and for many diehard Eagles fans, there’s nothing better than a gameday afternoon spent tailgating outside Paulson Stadium. Around here, tailgating is a lifestyle, and fans have honed their skills to deliver parking lot parties that are tough to beat — but nothing can wreck those plans faster than a vehicle breakdown.

Before you hit the road this season, schedule an appointment at Cottons Tire to make sure your car is up-to-date on its routine maintenance:

· The OIL in your vehicle keeps its parts moving smoothly, but during the summer months, hotter temperatures and extra miles spent on the road put your engine under more stress. Keep the engine cool and lubricated by having your oil and oil filters changed at regular intervals.

· It’s important to have your vehicle’s other FLUIDS checked and topped off as well. Windshield washer fluid, steering, transmission, brake fluid, and antifreeze/coolant all play key roles in keeping things running smoothly and efficiently.

· BRAKES are one of the last things you want to fail on your tailgating trip, but the maintenance schedule for replacing brake pads isn’t always as predictable as an oil change. While your owner’s manual can provide a guideline for how long to go between oil changes, the need to replace your brake pads depends more on your style and type of driving. The pros at Cottons Tire can help you determine when it’s time to have them changed.

· Don’t forget to give your TIRES a check before heading out. Be sure they are rotated and filled to their proper pressure levels. If the tread is showing signs of wear, it may be time to have them replaced.

Whether a game takes you out of state or to the stadium just a few minutes down the road, before you go, avoid the hassle of a breakdown by investing in your vehicle’s maintenance. Call or stop by Cottons Tire, with locations in both Statesboro and Sylvania, where certified technicians will help you get the most out of this tailgating season.

