Celebrate freedom on the road this Fourth of July

Summer has finally arrived, and if you’re one of the millions of Americans planning a much-needed getaway this Fourth of July, now is the time to have your vehicle inspected to be sure it’s ready to hit the road when you are. AAA suggests the following as part of your regular car maintenance routine:

• Check the tires, including tread depth, tire pressure, suspension and alignment.

Tire pressure: Using a quality gauge, check pressure levels when your tires have been at rest and are not hot. You can find the manufacturer's recommended inflation pressure on a sticker inside the driver's side door.

Using a quality gauge, check pressure levels when your tires have been at rest and are not hot. You can find the manufacturer’s recommended inflation pressure on a sticker inside the driver’s side door. Suspension and alignment: Look for changes in your vehicle’s handling, excessive vibration or uneven or irregular wear, which all indicate problems with the suspension. If your vehicle pulls to the left or right, have the wheel alignment checked by a trusted mechanic.

• Inspect the brakes, including the brake linings, rotors and drums.

• Test the battery’s voltage and for any signs of cracks, bloating or corrosion.

• Change the oil, if needed, and any fluids that are low.

• Have the belts, hoses and filters inspected and replaced as needed.

• Make sure your air conditioner is working properly.

