Loaded gun found on Statesboro High campus

A Statesboro High administrator found a loaded gun on campus late in the school day Thursday, according to an email from Hayley Greene, director of Public Relations for the Bulloch County Schools System.

The gun was secured and school will operate as a regular day on Friday.

Greene said a tip led to the discovery of the weapon inside a backpack that had been placed in a classroom’s metal file cabinet.

The incident is under investigation, and a suspect is in custody. The suspect was not in possession of the weapon when it was discovered, Greene said.

“The school’s resource officer, additional law enforcement from the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office and Statesboro Police Department, the school district’s safety director, and the superintendent of schools all responded to both contain the situation and provide additional support as the school district implemented heightened safety precautions during the school’s regular student dismissal time,” Greene said.

Greene said the school system encourages students and adults to report crime tips or suspicious activity to a school administrator, a trusted adult, or contact law enforcement.

• Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office: 912.764.1771 or tips@bullochsheriff.com

• Statesboro Police Department: Text TIPSSPD plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES) or report at tip online at statesboropd.com .

• Bulloch County Schools Safety Department 912.212.8891 or lmashburn@bullochschools.org

Statesboro High School is the school district’s largest school with 1,613 students and 158 faculty and staff. The school serves children in grades 9 through 12, and is one of the district’s 11 pre-kindergarten sites.