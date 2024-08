Every year prior to the start of football season, Georgia Southern coaches and players invite the public to a Saturday morning event of fun and interaction with the athletes.

Wide receiver Joshua "Jet" Thompson and head football coach Clay Helton gather youngster in for a huddle during Little Eagles Clinic at the Tippins Family Training Facility as part of the Fan Fest and football scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 10. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The 2024 Little Eagles Clinic was held at the Tippins Family Training Facility behind Paulson Stadium as part of the Fan Fest and football scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Georgia Southern volleyball player Maggie Sale, left, teaches Carr Case, 7, proper technique during Little Eagles Clinic at the Tippins Family Training Facility as part of the Fan Fest and football scrimmage. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



This year's clinic included activities with volleyball and men's and women's soccer players in addition to football.

Shea Norton, 4, gets encouragement from Georgia Southern tight end Elija Walton during agility drills at the Little Eagles Clinic. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Members of the Georgia Southern men's soccer team are impressed as Harper Davis, 8, celebrates a goal during Little Eagles Clinic. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff