Lindsey Oglesby named employee of month at EGRMC

Lindsey Oglesby was named the April Employee of the Month at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

Director of Marketing Jaime Riggs made the announcement in an email.

A RN-BSN in the Quality department’s program development unit, Oglesby has been part of the team at EGRMC for 10 years. She was nominated for her commitment to providing quality service, for her positive attitude, her sense of ownership, her safety awareness and her great work ethic while supporting her fellow Quality department team members.

One nominator stated that, “Lindsay brings strong assets to her role and our group is incredibly fortunate to have her in the hospital. She places a significant emphasis on safety, patient rights and security. Lindsey is always helping people, whether it is a patient or family who are lost or in need of a wheelchair, staff members who have questions or concerns, or simply helping our department with all the little things. Lindsay does all of this with a smile on her face.”

Another team member added, “Lindsey also has helped us obtain our accreditation for Chest Pain and Stroke and is a part of the Bariatric program accreditation team. Lindsey embodies the every patient, every time, always motto in her daily work. She is dedicated and hardworking.”

“Lindsey brings consistency and has excellent, high quality work. She strives to integrate both an understanding of the big picture strategy and goals, as well as attention to details.

"She always goes above and beyond the call of duty in pursuing excellence. She has helped build the culture of the Quality department. She is motivated and positively engaged, serving as a true inspiration,” adds more of her team members.

"Lindsey is an invaluable asset to our team. Her dedication and enthusiasm epitomize the qualities of an exemplary team member," said Stephen Pennington, CEO of EGRMC. "She consistently embodies our mission of delivering quality healthcare services with safety and compassion to every patient, every time, always."